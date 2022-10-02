GHMC website now in Telugu, Hindi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: The official website of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which was in English so far, is now made available in Telugu and Hindi too.

A user now can select the language option by logging into the GHMC website-https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ and clicking the ‘select language’ at the top of the page. The civic body has also been adding more features to the website.

Pet dog license application, property tax self-assessment form, grievance status, checking trade license dues, and an option on the GHMC website home page that will direct the user to the Transferable development rights (TDR) website are some of the recent additions.