Man bound over for practicing occult in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Mancherial: A man was bound over on charges of duping the public by practising occult in Nelwai village of Vemanapalli mandal on Monday.

Chennur Rural Inspector Vidyasagar said Nayini Durgaiah from Kottagudem village in Vemanapalli mandal, was cheating people under the pretext of healing their diseases through herbs and plants. He was fleecing the public by practising witchcraft for quite a long time, Vidyasagar said.

Police requested the civilians not to trust persons who pose as godmen and practice occult.