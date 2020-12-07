Gitanjali Devashray: Literary side of kids at display

The students enthusiastically participated in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent.

A virtual Hindi/ Telugu poetry recitation competition ‘Poetry Out Loud ‘ was organised for the students of grade I and 2 by Gitanjali Devashray.

The students enthusiastically participated in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent. The competition inspired the young poets to come forward and recite their work online. They came up with poems and recited them with great fondness and zeal.

Students were judged on the parameters like the choice of the poem, diction, intonation and overall presentation. The little poets enthralled the judge with their articulation and memory skills while reciting poems.

