Gitanjali Devshala: Kids bring out their best at Annual Day

Gitanjali Devshala celebrated its Annual Day, ‘La Mosaique’, on November 10, a one of its kind – a virtual extravaganza of talent and technique with great enthusiasm and high spirits. It was decided to conduct the event online to kindle the spirit of togetherness and encourage students to showcase their talent.

Those with a flair for artwork and designing came up with their creative works while children interested in dance and music selected either a skit, dance, or music performance and transported the audience to the tourist haven – Goa.

Students carefully selected skits to convey important moral lessons to everyone and spread awareness to preserve mother Earth and its five elements. Students performed with great zeal to the utmost perfection.

The event was graced by Chairman Uma Karan, founder Principal and Director Gita Karan, Managing Director Jai Karan, Principal Madhvi Chandra, Advisor Nitasha Karan and committee member – Dr Naval Chandra, Gitanjali Group of Schools. Principal Madhvi Chandra presented the school report highlighting the achievements of the students in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. The astounding visual treat held the audience in awe.

A separate virtual event was organised to mark the Annual Day for the students from class I to V which saw students huge participation. Children took part in a varied range of activities that included prayer songs, different forms of dance, skits, DIY clips, fashion shows and many more.

The entire fraternity of Gitanjali Devshala feels ecstatic about its accomplishment of virtual Annual Day celebrations wherein the screenwriting, the visual designs, cinematography, sound and music, most importantly the acting talent of children has made it a huge success.

