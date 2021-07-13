Gitanjali Primary School students pay tributes to parents

Children described their parents as the ones who taught them to be honest, humble, and generous

By | Published: 8:22 pm

The children of Gitanjali Primary School dedicated an entire week to their favourite people — their parents. They paid tribute to their hard-working, protective, loving, and caring parents in little ways, using their imagination. The children came up with beautiful crafts, handmade cards, and jewellery made of beads. They also sang songs, recited slokas and cooked meals, and even jotted down thoughts from their hearts. They made short videos and PowerPoint presentations using their newly acquired technical skills to express their love and affection towards them.

Children described their parents as the ones who taught them to be honest, humble, and generous. While some said they enforce rules, regulations, yet are ridiculously protective. Many kids shared some common facts such as their mom cook delicious dishes and dad always help with homework. Some of them expressed that their parents were delighted with the little things the kids did for them. The adulation showered by the little ones warmed the hearts of the parents as it was indeed the best way to show their affection to the ones who will always be there to guide and encourage them at every step.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .