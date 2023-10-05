Goa: Man sent to 14-day judicial custody over defamatory posts hurting Muslim sentiments

A 27-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

By IANS Updated On - 06:37 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

A police officer said that the accused individual was presented at a court on Thursday after which he was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police (cyber crime) Akshat Kaushal said on Wednesday that one of the main accused persons was apprehended. He said that the cyber team of police was investigating the case.

“Currently, we can not disclose the name of the accused as more persons are likely to be arrested. His family said that he was undergoing some medical treatment,” the police officer said, adding that medical papers of the accused individual would be verified.

He said that the investigation is in the preliminary stage and the police would find out how many accounts were created, and who were involved.

On September 30, tension prevailed in some parts of Goa after some persons allegedly posted defamatory messages on social media that hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Muslim organisations had filed police complaints in Panaji, Margao, Ponda, Mapusa, in this connection. Subsequently, FIRs were registered in Ponda and Margao police stations in South Goa.

They had also lodged a complaint with the cyber crime department, submitting that the persons who created fake accounts on Instagram, and allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam, should be arrested.