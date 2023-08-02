GOC-IN-C Southern Command reviews Agniveer training at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad

Lieutenant General AK Singh, GOC-in-C visited 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad to review the new methodology introduced for the training of Agniveers and implementation of Agnipath scheme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Lt Gen AK Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command being briefed about the Agniveer training at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on 02 Aug 2023

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General AK Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command and President Gorkha Brigade and Colonel 11 Gorkha Rifles & Sikkim Scouts, visited 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad to review the new methodology introduced for the training of Agniveers and implementation of Agnipath scheme.

The General Officer was briefed by Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre on the upscaled military and technical training facilities and best practices including the establishment of innovative Outdoor Weapon Training Enclave, state-of-the-art Sports Medicine Centre, well-equipped Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Group encompassing a dedicated Hands-on Training Enclave and Customised Military & Technical Training Literatures.

The General Officer appreciated all the proactive initiatives and efforts made by 1 EME Centre in enhancing the Military and Technical Training regime for the present and upcoming batches of Agniveers.

The Army Commander was accompanied by Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Major General RS Sundaram, MGEME Headquarter Southern Command and many Senior Officers of Headquarter Southern Command.