Godavari in spate again at Bhadrachalam, cross first warning level

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:01 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district has been rising and crossed the first warning level on Monday.

At 12pm the water level was 43.60 feet with a discharge of 9.60 lakh cusecs. The water level in the river receded below the first warning level on Sunday but was rising again due to incessant rains in the river catchment area. Further rise in the water level was expected, officials said.

There has been a light to moderate rainfall in Kothagudem district during the past 24-hours. Cherla mandal received 6.2cm rainfall, Pinapaka 5.9cm, Manugur 5cm while both Tekulapally and Bhadrachalam mandals received 2.6cm rainfall.

In Khammam, of the 21 mandals in the district there was no rain in four mandals while the remaining mandals received very light to moderate rainfall in the past 24-hours.

Meanwhile coal production in the SCCL”s opencast mines was affected in Yellandu, Manugur and Kothagudem areas due to rains.