Gold necklace stolen from woman at Secunderabad railway station

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 17 June 23
The woman had come to the railway station to board the Vande Bharat train bound for Tirupati

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons had stolen a gold necklace weighing around ten tolas from a woman at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

The woman had come to the railway station to board the Vande Bharat train bound for Tirupati. The woman took the lift on platform number one to reach the train when she noticed that some people had stolen her necklace.

On a complaint, the GRP Secunderabad registered a case and are investigating.

