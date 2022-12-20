Google announces new projects with Telangana for farmland digitisation through AI

Google announced a series of initiatives with AI for India aimed at addressing the language divide on the Internet and supporting digitisation of farmland in partnership with the Telangana Government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Google on Tuesday announced a series of initiatives with AI for India aimed at addressing the language divide on the Internet and supporting digitisation of farmland in partnership with the Telangana Government.

“As access continues to broaden, connectivity must become rewarding for all people everywhere, and enable everyone to seamlessly move up the digital value chain for individual progress. We are excited to launch concerted efforts with AI to democratise this opportunity and solve for languages, security, and transformation of scaled sectors such as agriculture and healthcare. And under the Google for India Digitisation fund, we continue to support the innovation ecosystem with a commitment to support early-stage and women-led start-ups,” said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, at the annual flagship Google For India event in New Delhi.

“AI can be a powerful tool for Governments to drive transformational impact across sectors. We want to leverage AI to boost the economic contribution of agriculture while impacting lives at scale. Our collaboration with Google will play a critical role in us enabling agriculture solutions at a field level and sharing that data with the wider ecosystem so that participants across the value chain benefit,” said Rama Devi, Director of Emerging Technology (Telangana).

Other announcements

Making web even more accessible to Indians in their native language through use of AI

Building foundational innovations toward Digital Agriculture in India

Using AI for bettering healthcare

Making it easier for people to search and explore information visually

Building a search experience in Indian languages

Improving speech recognition technology for Hinglish speakers

Pilot to serve people with non-standard speech

Easy access to verified official documents from Digilocker on Android phones

Using deep learning to improve fraud detection in Google Pay