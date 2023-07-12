Google Doodle celebrates Pani Puri

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 03:35 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Pani puri, golgappa, water balls, or puchke – this street food is popular all over India, although it is known by different names in different States. Pani Puri has always been one of the most loved street foods in India and Google is celebrating this street food with a fun game Doodle on Wednesday.

Google has introduced this captivating pani puri game Doodle, describing pani puri as a “popular street food across South Asia. Deep-fried puris are served cold and filled with tasty chutneys and flavoured waters. Let’s serve some hungry customers!,” noted Google in the introduction of the game.

One can choose a timed or relaxed mode before starting the game. The game allows users to assist a street vendor in fulfilling pani puri orders by selecting from a variety of flavours to meet each customer’s preferences regarding taste and quantity.

On this day in 2015, an eatery in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved a remarkable feat by serving 51 distinct pani puri flavours to its patrons, earning a place in the prestigious Golden Book of World Records.

Steps to play the game

– Visit www.google.com on your web browser

– Locate the Doodle displayed right above the search bar

– Click on the Doodle to access the game

– Select your preferred mode: timed or relaxed

– Start assisting in fulfilling orders by clicking on the appropriate pani puri flavour

According to the history, the popular snack dates back to the epic Mahabharata time when the newlywed Draupadi was challenged to feed her five husbands with scarce resources. With just some leftover potatoes and vegetables and a small amount of wheat dough to work with, Draupadi filled small pieces of fried dough with the potato and vegetable mixture, and thus, pani puri was invented.