Google VP meets CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Google Vice president Chandrasekhar Thota paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 01:22 PM

Hyderabad: Stressing that Artificial Intelligence was about to transform every sector, Google has evinced interest in partnering with the Telangana government for developing a digitization agenda in farming, education, health, besides have deep technology and expertise to bring quality service to serve the needs of the State’s population.

During the meeting, the Google Vice president discussed with the Chief Minister about the investments in Telangana and expressed desire to work together with the government.

The Chief Minister also discussed on possible road safety improvements using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were also present.