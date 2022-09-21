Government e-Marketplace holds workshop in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for procurement of goods and services by government offices, held a workshop with the sellers from Hyderabad on boarded onto the platform, here on Wednesday.

GeM – gem.gov.in is an initiative of the government aimed to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the government ministries and departments, public sector undertakings and other apex autonomous bodies of the union government.

Nearly 25 sellers across Telangana participated in the ‘Seller Samvad’ programme, most of them being first-time entrepreneurs from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Sharing details about GeM, Vikramjeet Verma, Director (Services) said the GeM portal is dynamic, self-sustaining and user-friendly. He said around, 51,23,042 sellers have been onboarded and the portal offers nearly 50 lakh products and services and added that the current gross merchandise value of about 1,06,647 crore indicates the success of the portal.

Srinivas Pendyala, Joint Director, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, government of Telangana, said workshops and awareness programs were being conducted for sellers enabling them to register and sell their products through GeM and workshops are also being held for state & union government buyers.