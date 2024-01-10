Governor accepts resignations of TSPSC chairman, members

The Governor clarified that contrary to speculation or misinformation, there was no delay on her part in accepting the resignations submitted by the TSPSC chairman and members.

Published Date - 10 January 2024

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday accepted the resignations submitted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman B Janardhan Reddy and three other members – R Satyanarayana, Bandi Linga Reddy and Karam Ravinder Reddy.

As per Business Rules to the State government, she forwarded the resignations for circulation of file, along with remarks and opinion of the Advocate General through Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after ensuring a thorough examination of the matter, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said.

The release said the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) played a crucial role in the decision making process. In view of this, the State government reviewed the resignations and obtained the Advocate General’s opinion and circulated the file for acceptance of all the four resignations on January 9. The Governor had accepted them without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and any potential future criminal proceedings, the statement said.

Soundararajan also assured the people of Telangana, especially unemployed youth, that every precaution had been taken to safeguard their interests in the process. She asserted that she remained committed to upholding the mandates of the Constitution, principles of justice, transparency and accountability and that the decision reflected the responsible handling of the matter that involved ongoing investigations. The entire process of acceptance of resignations was completed in one day with utmost diligence and in adherence to legal procedures, she added.