Governor Tamilisai extends Republic Day greetings

She emphasised the need to uphold the Constitutional principles of liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive for the progress of the nation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 11:57 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her greetings to the people of Telangana on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations to be held on Friday. She emphasised the need to uphold the Constitutional principles of liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive for the progress of the nation.

Reminding that Telangana State was formed in alignment with the desires of four crore people, the supreme sacrifices of the youth and the persistent efforts of students, Soundararajan emphasised the need for the State government to act with utmost responsibility and govern the State to fulfill the aspirations of martyrs as well as collective desires of civil society.