Govt aid distributed to flood-affected families in Mulugu

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 300 people had been selected under the first phase of 'BC Bandhu' scheme in the district. Others will receive the cheques soon, she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Mulugu: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has distributed cheques for one lakh each to 20 beneficiaries under the ‘BC Bandhu’ scheme and cheques for Rs five lakhs each to the kin of the families of eight people who died in the floods last month received at a programme here on Wednesday. One beneficiary received a ‘Rythu Bandhu‘ cheque for Rs five lakh.

As the heavy rains and floods had caused widespread damage killing 16 people and damaging the property and crops, she had also distributed relief kits worth Rs 10 lakh donated by the IOCL to the affected families. The kits contain 19 types of essential goods.

MP Maloth Kavitha, TSREDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy, Collector Ila Tripathi, SP Gaush Alam, ITDA PO Ankit, and RDO K Satyapal Reddy participated in the programme.