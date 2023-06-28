Govt hospitals in Telangana get 12 high-end phaco machines for cataract surgeries

The typical cost of conducting phacoemulsification cataract surgery in a private eye care centre costs anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 but the same is available free of cost at State-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, and in districts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:11 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: To modernize cataract surgeries in government hospitals, the State government on Wednesday launched 12 high-end phaco machines with a cost of Rs 3.46 crore. The new machines will enable ophthalmologists to take-up phacoemulsification, the modern way of conducting cataract surgery, which is widely followed in private eye care facilities.

Of the 12 phaco machines, two machines were allocated to SD Eye Hospital, one made available at Malakpet Area Hospital and nine machines will be available at Government General Hospitals in Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Khammam.

“Poor patients will not have to spend from their pocket to undergo cataract surgeries through phaco machines. They can simply get the surgery done for free of cost at government hospitals,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao, who launched the phaco machines at SD Eye Hospital, said.

The SD Eye Hospital already has 5 phaco machines and with two more, it would be able to cut-down the waiting time. “With the procurement of new machines, surgeons in districts too will be able to conduct the surgeries free of cost,” Superintendent, SD Eye Hospital, Dr Raja Lingam said.

• Modernized building for S D Eye Hospital will be taken-up

• 12 phaco machines procured with a cost of Rs. 3.46 crore

• Patients can avail free phacoemulsification cataract surgery in government hospitals

• At private eye care centres, cataract surgery cost will be Rs. 30,000 to Rs 40,000

• Phaco machines are used to break the cataract affected lens of the eyes

• Artificial lens, which is provided free of cost, is used to replace the damaged one

• Such high-end cataract surgeries now available in districts