Govt. sanctions Rs 125 crore for development works in Palair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Khammam: The State government has accorded administration sanction for an amount of Rs 125 crore for taking up development in Palair Assembly constituency.

In an order by Special chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao it was said that the special development fund was sanctioned at the request of Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy. The amount would be spent on laying CC roads and amenities in educational institutions in the constituency.

Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the fund and it would address long pending developmental needs of the constituency.

On the other hand, the government has sanctioned a special development fund of Rs 10 crore for Sathupalli constituency. Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah thanked the Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for sanctioning the fund.

The MLA informed that BT roads would be laid with Rs 4.50 crore from Tekulapally to Korlagudem, from Lankapalli PWD road to Kishtaram via Guravaigudem road with Rs 2 crore, from Mandalpadu to Mondikunta road with Rs 1.50 crore and from Gangaram to Satyanarayanapuram with Rs 2 crore.

Veeraiah appealed to the public to support Chandrashekhar Rao who was making efforts towards improvement of all the communities and to provide an opportunity to him to serve the people of the constituency once again.