Govt. sanctions Rs 95.53 crore for BT roads in rural areas: MP Nama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Khammam: MP Nama Nageswara Rao informed that the Telangana government has sanctioned Rs. 95.53 crore for the construction of BT roads in the tribal areas of the erstwhile Khammam district.

The MP revealed that the government has issued an order to this effect. The road would be laid in Wyra, Khammam, Palair, Aswaraopet, Kothagudem, Pinapaka and Yellandu Assembly constituencies under Khammam Parliament constituency.

Nageswara Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao for sanctioning funds for the roads. The Chief Minister laid emphasis on providing basic facilities in tribal and dalit villages and as a part of that the roads would be laid connecting remote villages, he said.

The residents of Lalapuram of Wyra Municipality thanked the MP as an amount of Rs.4.10 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of roads. During municipal elections the MP promised to get funds for the roads. The residents said they would support the BRS party in the upcoming elections.