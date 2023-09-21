Govt schools equipped with better facilities to provide quality education: Khammam Collector

The Collector along with other officials inaugurated modern facilities set up at Kammampadu Mandal Parishad Primary School in Madhira mandal in the district on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Collector VP Gautham having meals with students at KGBV, Yerrupalem in Khammam district on Thursday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautam said that the State government has been providing better facilities in government schools to provide quality education to the students.

The Collector along with ZP chairman L Kamala Raju and Seed Development Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao inaugurated modern facilities set up at Kammampadu Mandal Parishad Primary School in Madhira mandal in the district on Thursday.

The school was modernised with Rs.98.32 lakh under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. Facilities like chalkboards, dual desks, wall paintings, toilets, drinking water, kitchen shed, additional classrooms and compound wall developed at the school.

In a good environment students would be interested in studies and the students should try to achieve better results. The teachers should teach the students in a simple manner and encourage them to bring out their talents and to excel in academics, Gautham said.

Earlier in the day the Collector inspected several development works in Banigandlapadu village of Yerrupalem mandal. He reviewed the progress of the Primary Health Centre construction works and directed the concerned contractor and officials to speed up the work.

He inspected Yerrupalem Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and enquired about the facilities being provided to the students. He directed the officials to utilise the additional building and take steps to ensure continuous power supply to the school.

Gautham directed the DEO Somasekhara Sharma to take steps for the provision of an additional toilet. The special officer of the school should constantly monitor the supply of milk and curd to the students as per the menu. He had meals with the students.