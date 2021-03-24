Govt schools in Telangana to get facelift, says Sabitha

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said infrastructure would be developed in government educational institutions on par with the corporate institutions with Rs 2,000 crore this year

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Government schools across the State are all set to get a facelift with the State government allocating Rs 4,000 crore in the Budget. Stating this in the State Assembly here on Wednesday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said infrastructure would be developed in government educational institutions on par with the corporate institutions with Rs 2,000 crore this year.

Seeking suggestions from members to improve infrastructure in government educational institutions, the Minister said a four-member committee was also constituted to prepare guidelines for effective utilisation of the Rs 2,000 crore. She along with Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao are members of in the committee to prepare the guidelines.

“The intention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is to ensure better facilities in government educational institutions,” she said, adding that necessary funds were allocated for buildings, and to improve amenities in universities too. A search committee constituted to look into appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities has already completed meetings and a report was also submitted to the government. The appointment process would be completed soon, the Minister said.

The universities are also conducting online classes utilising the services of over 2,645 teaching staff. For skill development among students, various vocational courses were offered, apart from introducing 40 short-term courses. The State government was providing quality education to SC, ST, BC and minority students through Gurukul educational institutions.

Sabitha said the Chief Minister has been according priority to improve facilities in schools in tribal areas. She said construction of library buildings at a cost of Rs 50 crore was going on in 23 districts and books worth Rs 2 crore were purchased to help students who are preparing for the competitive exams. She said as many as 7,000 teachers posts were filled up and text books were given to college students, spending Rs 10 crore.

She said 80 per cent of the syllabus was already completed through digital classes, and job melas were organised to help students who completed vocational courses. The Minister said efforts were on to introduce new courses along with improving toilets and other amenities in the institutions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .