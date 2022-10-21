Govt supporting police martyrs’ families: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar paid homage to police martyrs in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Telangana government was extending support to police martyrs’ families, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister, along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier,took part in the Police Commemoration Day parade in Khammam on Friday and paid homage to police martyrs.

Addressing the gathering he said serving in the police department involves many challenges and police were serving society at the cost of their family life.

It was sad that some police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty and everyone has to remember the sacrifices of police martyrs. Police were enforcing the law according to the constitution and keeping the society on the right track, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister informed that since he started his political career, he has been regularly participating in Police Commemoration Day parade to pay tributes to the police martyrs and recalled his association with some police martyrs.

He called upon the police to perform their duties with commitment and work for public welfare drawing inspiration from police martyrs, he said. Later, he consoled family members of martyrs and assured them that the government would support them.

Later in the day Ajay Kumar held a high-level review with the municipal officials on the modernisation of Gollapadu channel, beautification works, construction of public toilets, Vaikunta Dhamams, vegetable and meat markets.

He directed the Municipal Commissioner to review all the ongoing works every week. The minister laid the foundation stone for the construction works of CC side drains to be constructed at a cost of Rs.1.60 crore in various divisions in the city.