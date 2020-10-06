Grave crimes on the wane, says Hyderabad CP

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: There is a decline in crime rate in the city compared to previous years due to constant improvement and rectification of loopholes, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, Anjani Kumar said that grave crimes like murder, sexual assault, narcotics among others had come down in the city compared to the previous two years. “In many grave crimes there is about 50 per cent decline compared to the previous years,” he said.

He also said that the activities of rowdy-sheeters were monitored regularly and as against 27 in 2018 and 18 in 2019 only 14 rowdy murders took place this year.

On the gambling activities in the city, he said that so far 27 persons were arrested by the city police for organizing cricket betting in the city. The police are not sparing anyone organizing it even on a small scale, he said adding, “I appeal to the parents to keep a tab on the activities of their wards. We have come to know that few students are also staking money in cricket betting.”

Giving details of the ‘Policing at the Citizen Doorstep’ concept adopted by the city police, Anjani Kumar said that so far 300 FIRs/ Receipts were handed over by the Blue colts and Patrol Car drivers at the door step of the complainant. “There is no need for the complainant to visit the police station and wherever possible the FIR is provided at the door step,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .