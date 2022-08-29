Jeevandan: Organs of 20-year-old brain dead man donated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Family members of 20-year-old Adesh Ajinath Golhar, a resident of Hatala, Ashti, Beed, Maharashtra, who was declared as brain dead by neuro-physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased.

Adesh Ajinath Golhar was a lorry driver and is survived by father Ajinath Golhar, mother Chandrakala Golhar and wife Manisha Golhar.

On Saturday, August 27, at around 11.08 am, Adesh Golhar was crossing the Patancheru main road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. Immediately, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda for treatment.

Despite intensive care provided to Adesh by the hospital’s trauma team, his health condition did not improve. The neurophysicians team declared him as brain dead at 11.18 am on Sunday, August 28.

Later, the organ donation volunteers from Jeevandan conducted a series of grief counselling sessions with the family members of the deceased lorry driver. Later, the family members gave consent to donate his organs.

Based on the organ donation guidelines, the two kidneys, liver and two corneas (overall 5 organs) from the deceased donor were retrieved and sent to needy patients, Jeevandan officials said.