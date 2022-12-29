Grid Dynamics acquires Mutual Mobile

Nasday-listed global digital engineering company Grid Dynamics, which launched its India operations in Hyderabad in November, has announced that it acquired Mutual Mobile.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: Nasday-listed global digital engineering company Grid Dynamics, which launched its India operations in Hyderabad in November, has announced that it acquired Mutual Mobile. Founded in 2009, Mutual Mobile, based in the USA and in Hyderabad, offers design and development of applications combining mobile, augmented, virtual and mixed reality.

It also offers cloud and IoT related solutions. With about 200 employees across India and North America, Mutual Mobile will support Grid Dynamics’ objective of diversifying its global client base and enabling quality engineering talent in select verticals.

“We are bullish on India. The acquisition is motivated by strong digital engineering talent around AI, Data, Cloud and UX,” said Leonard Livschitz, Grid Dynamics CEO, in a release.