Jagtial: Cop on the run after ACB reaches station to nab him for bribery

The ACB, in a statement, said Raju was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant on the instructions of the SI.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 08:45 PM

Jagtial: A Sub-Inspector of Police, who was about to be nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials after a bribery complaint against him, is on the run after he saw the ACB officials waiting for him at the police station in Raikal mandal headquarters late on Friday night.

According to ACB officials, a sand theft case was registered against Gaddam Rajender Reddy of Itikyala of Raikal mandal, under section 379 IPC & 21 (1) MMDR at the Raikal police station. The SI, T Ajay, then allegedly demanded Rs.25,000 from Rajender Reddy to release him and his tractor driver on station bail by issuing a notice under Section 41 (A) CrPC. Rajender Reddy, who had already handed over Rs.15,000 as bribe to the SI, then approached the ACB, who decided to lay a trap and nab the SI red-handed.

As part of their plan, Rajender Reddy went to the police station around 10 pm on Friday and asked the SI to come to the police station to take the bribe that he had asked for. The ACB officials too were at the police station. However, the SI, who reached the police station premises, saw them waiting for him and managed to escape from the spot. He had also come to know that the ACB had already arrested Pulluri Raju, who was his mediator in the deal.

The ACB, in a statement, said Raju was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant on the instructions of the SI. Raju was produced before a special judge for SPE & ACB cases at Karimnagar. The SI meanwhile, is still at large.

‘Indisciplined’ AR constable suspended in Siddipet

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police Siddipet B Anuradha suspended AR constable P Gurunanak from duties on the grounds that he was acting in violation of the department’s Classification Control Appeal (CCA) rules.

As the Commissioner received complaints against him charging him with being undisciplined during duty hours, the Commissioner initiated action after a thorough inquiry. She said that personnel who were not following CCA rules would face similar action.

When contacted, officials however declined to specify how Gurunanak was indisciplined or what the actual charges against him were.