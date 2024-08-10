Employees’ safety more important than coal production, says Singareni CMD

Managing Director N Balram said there were certain SOPs (Safe Operating Procedures) prescribed for every job, and due to not following them properly, there were accidents in the mines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 11:25 PM

File photo of CMD N Balram.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company was taking measures to ensure that coal mines were operated in a safe manner.

Balram, held a review meeting with the safety committee members, workmen inspectors, mine committee members and other safety supervisors of the departments through virtual mode on Saturday, said there were certain SOPs (Safe Operating Procedures) prescribed for every job, and due to not following them properly, there were accidents in the mines.

“Workers’ lives are more valuable than coal production, there is no need for unprotected production, everyone should work together with the goal of safe Singareni and achieve production by following the rules and regulations on protection,” he said, adding that facilities would be provided for the protection of workers.