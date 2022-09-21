Gulf returnee ends life for smart phone in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:39 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Representational Image

Jagtial: Upset over parents’ refusal to buy a smart phone, a gulf returnee Muddangula Shekhar (22) committed suicide. This incident was taken place in Siripur of Mallapur mandal. Shekhar made suicide attempt in the house by consuming pesticides on Tuesday. Family members shifted him to Karimnagar hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

According to police, Shekhar, who migrated to the Gulf in search of employment two years ago, returned back due to health problems and working as a daily wage labourer. He has been requesting the parents to arrange money to purchase a new mobile phone as his old one broke down. Unable to arrange money immediately, the poor parents, who would work as daily wage labourers, asked Shekhar to wait for some time. Upset over parents’ replay, he took an extreme step.

Also Read Jagtial: Rs 1 cr scam in Union Bank of India Chelgal branch

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father Krishnaiah, they registered the case and began investigation, said SI Naveen.