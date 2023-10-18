Gundala Krishna is BRS election coordinator in Khammam

He would coordinate BRS the election campaign and resolve any organisational issues in five Assembly segments, Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Gundala Krishna

Khammam: Senior BRS leader Gundala Krishna has been appointed as the party’s election coordinator for Assembly constituencies in Khammam parliamentary constituency.

He was appointed by the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to coordinate the party’s electioneering in all the constituencies, informed the party district president, Tata Madhusudhan and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Wednesday.

He would coordinate BRS the election campaign and resolve any organisational issues in five Assembly segments, Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalli in Khammam district; Kothagudem and Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district under Khammam Lok Sabha segment.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Krishna, who is also known as RJC Krishna, thanked the Chief Minister for appointing him as the BRS election coordinator and said he would strive to deliver the responsibilities entrusted to him effectively.

He said the public in erstwhile Khammam district are impressed with the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the BRS government and would support the BRS in the Assembly elections.

The party candidates in all the ten Assembly segments have already launched election campaigning and are receiving good response from the voters. The party cadres and leaders have been engaged in explaining the BRS’s development and welfare initiatives to the voters.

Krishna expressed confidence that Chandrashekhar Rao would create a history by becoming the first hat-trick Chief Minister in south India. As the voters are in favour of the BRS the party would win a majority of seats in erstwhile Khammam, he added.

Similarly the party leaders Vuppala Venkataramana, MD Qamar, Ch Krishna Chaitanya, Pulipati Prasad, Chittaru Simhamdri Yadav, Akula Murthy, Y Bhaskar Madiga, B Krishna Murthy, D Subba Rao and Police Venkanna are made the BRS election war room members.

Also Read Video reveals Congress money from Karnataka in Hyderabad