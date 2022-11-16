HCA Tournament: Hussain’s double ton helps St Andrew’s beat Army Public School by 340 runs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:40 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

From L-R: Abdul Rafeay, Ilhaan Ahmed Baig, R Pranay.

Hyderabad: Syed Mohd Hussain slammed 213 runs while T Medhansh Srikar scalped five wickets as their side St Andrew’s High School, Bowenpally defeated Army Public School by 340 runs in the HCA Under-16 Inter-Schools, Colleges and Districts One Day Knock Out Tournament held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Mahbubnagar 268/7 in 40 overs (Abdul Rafeay 173no; Preetham D 5/25) bt Slate The School Abids 39 in 20.5 overs (A Siddhartha 3/3); Glendale Academy 336/6 in 43 overs (Dasyapu Preetham 159, Mohd Abdul Malik 83) bt Urooj Model School 89 in 22.5 overs (MA Malik 4/18, Ilyan Ahmed Baig 5/19); Global Indian International School Uppal 120 in 28.3 overs lost to Sliver Oaks International School Bachupally 122/6 in 22.3 overs; Sankalp Jr College Almasguda 281 in 43.2 overs (R Srikar Reddy 114, G Shreyansh Chakravarthy 54) bt Tatva Global School Chintal 109 in 36.4 overs (N Peethamber Reddy 3/11); Sri Akash Jr College 110 in 31.5 overs (S Adit 5/24 lost to Chirec International School Kondapur 111/2 in 9.1 overs (MS Anirudh 51no); Khammam 274/7 in 35 overs (S Guruvidhwan 98, SK Amer 63) bt The Time School 59 in 16.3 overs (S Hrishikesh 4/21); Little Scholar School Sananthnagar 376/2 in 45 overs (Girivas 111, Ayaan Reddy 168) bt The Shri Ram Universal School 61 in 20.1 overs (Aryan Reddy 4/22, Advaith Menon 5/17); St Andrews High School Bownepally 417/6 in 35 overs (Syed Mohd Hussain 213) bt Army Public School Bolarum 77 in 21.4 overs (T Medhansh Srikar 5/16); Sri Chaitanya School East Marredpally 337/3 in 30 overs (V Vineeth Pawar 66, C Siddharth Rao 117, T Shivaramakrsihna 52, G Prem 58no) bt St Joseph Jr College 71 in 17.4 overs (Md Hussain Qureshi 35, M Ramcharan 6/27); M High School Habsiguda 167/7 in 35 overs bt St Joseph High School Habsiguda 126 in 25.2 overs (Daksh G 5/20); St Anthony School Suchitra 165 in 39.3 overs lost to Jesus Shine High School 169/5 in 35.4 overs (S Suraj 62no); Geethanjali Devashray CBSE 101 in 25 overs (B Manikanta 4/23, B Aaron 3/2) lost to Nizamabad 105/2 in 17 overs; St Anthony School Himayatnagar 101 in 23.3 overs (Saakshith 6/28) lost to Jubille Hills Public School 102/1 in 7.5 overs (A Mannan Raj 62no); Gowtham Jr College ECIL 217 in 43 overs (Anudeep Javvaji 67, Mani Ruthvik 4/49) bt Johnson Grammar School Nacharam 139 in 42.5 overs (Buddhi Sainath 3/36, A Nikshith 3/23); Slate The School Hayathnagar 94 in 21.4 overs (R Pranay 6/44) lost to Candor Shrine Hayathnagar 95/1 in 9.4 overs (Umesh Kulhariya 53); Ghousia Memorial School 171/7 in 40 overs (Trishik Gupta 48) lost to Oakridge International School Khajaguda 172/0 in 16 overs (Ishaan Agarwal 68no, Shreyas Goud 87no); St Marks Boys Town 103 in 38.3 overs (A Siddharth 3/18) lost to Gowtham World School 105/7 in 34.1 overs (Mohd Fawaz Alam 3/19); Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 416/6 in 50 overs (K Kritin Reddy 167, R Alankrit 98, R Ram 61, M Jaswanth 52no) bt Oakridge International School Bachupally 200/7 in 50 overs (T Aarush 55, Vasudev Sahoo 65no, Ronik Narayan 3/33).

Top Performers

Centurions: Abdul Rafeay 173no, Dasyapu Preetham 159, R Srikar Reddy 114, Girivas 111, Syed Mohd Hussain 213, C Siddharth Rao 117,

Five wickets or more: Preetham D 5/25, Ilyan Ahmed Baig 5/19, S Adit 5/24, Advaith Menon 5/17, T Medhansh Srikar 5/16, M Ramcharan 6/27, Daksh G 5/20, Saakshith 6/28, R Pranay 6/44, K Kritin Reddy 167