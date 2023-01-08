Gurukulam school students stage protest against watchman in Sircilla

The students registered their protest by sitting on the Sircilla-Kamareddy main road for two hours from 4 am to 6 am. They raised slogans against the principal.

12:15 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Students of Ekalavya Gurukulam School, Dumala of Yellareddypet mandal, staged a dharna in front of the school alleging harassment by the school watchman early on Sunday morning.

The students said that the attender-cum-watchman, Ramaswamy, who stays in the school during the night, was misbehaving with girls after consuming liquor.

Though they brought the issue to the notice of the principal Jyothilaxmi, she failed to take action against the attender. As they failed to get any kind of support from school officials, they staged the protest demanding Ramaswamy’s suspension.