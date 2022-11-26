FRO killing: Gram Panchayat resolution seeks eviction of Gutti Koyas in Kothagudem

The Bendalapadu Gram Panchayat on Saturday passed a resolution boycotting and seeking to evict the Gutti Koya tribals from Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Bendalapadu gram panchayat passed a resolution on Saturday boycotting and seeking to evict Guthikoyas from Yerrabodu habitation in Kothagudem district

Kothagudem: The Bendalapadu Gram Panchayat on Saturday passed a resolution boycotting and seeking to evict the Gutti Koya tribals from the Yerrabodu habitation in Kothagudem district.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously at a gram sabha attended by residents, gram panchayat ward members and sarpanch of Bendalapadu, also condemned the killing of forest range officer Ch Srinivas Rao. The gram sabha wanted the State government to expel the Gutti Koyas immediately.

Srinivas Rao, 47, was killed in an attack by persons from the Gutti Koya habitation at Yerrabodu last Tuesday. Srinivas Rao, along with another officer had gone to the plantation area on learning that the tribals were cutting trees planted by the Forest department on 15 acres of forest land. Two of them, both natives of Sukma in Chhattisgarh, were arrested while trying to escape from Yerrabodu to Sukma.

The population of the gram panchayat comprises the local Koyas, Lambadis and other communities. They complained that the Gutti Koyas used to consume ganja, ‘Ippa sara’ (liquor made of Mahua flowers) and were moving around the village carrying weapons in an inebriated condition and even killing people.

Gram panchayat sarpanch Pusam Venkateswara Rao and deputy sarpanch Banawat Balu, speaking to the media, said there was a threat to the lives of the people living in Bendalapadu from the Yerrabodu Gutti Koyas and hence they should be sent back to their native State of Chhattisgarh.

The villagers shouted slogans against the Gutti Koyas and said on many occasions earlier, Yerrabodu residents had attacked Bendalapadu residents for different reasons. The resolution copy was submitted to the village secretary Sathish, seeking to forward it to the authorities concerned for proper action.