Sunday, Apr 30, 2023
Summer break for Andhra Pradesh schools begins tomorrow

The Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar, has issued an official statement stating that the last working day for this academic year is April 30.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 02:53 PM, Sun - 30 April 23
Amavarthi: The summer holidays for the Andhra Pradesh government and private schools will begin tomorrow. The Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar, has issued an official statement stating that the last working day for this academic year is April 30.

So the Andhra Pradesh schools will be closed from May 1 to June 12, 2023. The government and private schools are scheduled to reopen on June 12.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the intermediate first and second-year results on April 26. The advance supplementary exams are scheduled from May 24 to June 1, and the practical exams will be conducted from May 5 to 9.

