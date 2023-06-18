Hanamkonda: 51 students of SVS Colleges secure campus placements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hanamkonda: As many as 51 students of the SVS Group of Colleges, Bheemaram, secured placements in three different companies during a campus placement drive held on Saturday, said Dr Errabelli Thirmal Rao, Chairman of SVS Group of Institutions.

In a press release, he said the campus placement drive showcased the talent and potential of SVS College students, resulting in 10 individuals being hired by Monosage, while 16 students secured positions at Techieyen. SolveinQ recruited 25 students from the college.

The placement drive was conducted under the supervision of Placements Officer Ch Sushanth, N Sudheer, and the heads of various departments.