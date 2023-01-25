Hanamkonda: Anshit wins gold medal in State level karate competition

Wed - 25 January 23

N Anshit from Hanamkonda wins gold medal in karate competitions held at Peddapalli.

Hanamkonda: Dhammika Kai Shito-Ryu Karate and Hanamkonda Kickboxing Academy student N Anshit won a gold medal in Katas’ category at the State-level Karate Championship held at Peddapalli from January 21 and 22, Academy Joint Secretary Ch Karunakar said in a press note on Wednesday.

The competitions were held by the Dhammika Kai Shito-Ryu Karate Academy. 600 players from 10 erstwhile districts of Telangana participated in the competitions.