Hanamkonda: KUC police arrest two, recover two gold chains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University Campus police arrested two persons and recovered gold chains weighing two tolas and worth Rs. 1.10 lakh apart from Rs 3,000 during a vehicle check at Reddypuram crossroads on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near here on Monday.

In a press note, Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi said the arrested were Gandikota Venkanna, a mason, of Prashanth Nagar in Hanamkonda, and his friend Kandi Abbulu, also a mason, of Bapuji Nagar in Kazipet.

“During interrogation, they confessed that they had stole gold chains and money from Thota Abhinav and his friend Shyamala who were travelling on a scooter on October 13 on the ORR,” the CP said.