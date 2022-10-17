Hanamkonda: KUC police arrest two, recover two gold chains

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University Campus police arrested two persons and recovered gold chains weighing two tolas and worth Rs. 1.10 lakh apart from Rs 3,000 during a vehicle check at Reddypuram crossroads on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near here on Monday.
In a press note, Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi said the arrested were Gandikota Venkanna, a mason, of Prashanth Nagar in Hanamkonda, and his friend Kandi Abbulu, also a mason, of Bapuji Nagar in Kazipet.
“During interrogation, they confessed that they had stole gold chains and money from Thota Abhinav and his friend Shyamala who were travelling on a scooter on October 13 on the ORR,” the CP said.