Hanamkonda: NAAC team visits Kakatiya Government College

NAAC’s peer team evaluated the facilities, faculty strength and other criteria for giving the grade to the Kakatiya Government College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

NAAC Peer team with KGC Alumni Association members

Hanamkonda: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)’s peer team evaluated the facilities, faculty strength and other criteria for giving the grade to the Kakatiya Government College here on Thursday on the second day of the visit, said Principal Dr G Raja Reddy.

Since the college is affiliated to the Kakatiya University, Registrar T Srinivasa Rao met the team and explained the facilities available at the college to the team. The college was accorded “B ” Grade in the past by the NAAC.

Peer team’s chairman Prof Mustaq Siddiqi, coordinating member Dr Mantun Kumar Singh, and Dr Pargat Singh Garcha interacted with the members of the Alumni Association on Wednesday.

Alumni association president Dr NVN Chary explained them about the several developmental activities were taken up by the association like construction of ‘Kalavedika’, ‘Kakatiya Keerthi Thoranam’, etc., and added that there is also a proposal for the construction of an alumni block soon.

Association secretary Dr K Somi Reddy and former minister E Peddi Reddy said the State government was ready to provide Rs 30 crores for the construction of the new building. TPCC secretary Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that he would do his best to raise funds to construct an alumni block with Rs 1 crore.