Hanamkonda: Protest over fatal accident, family accuses police of inaction

Outraged relatives of Gadhe Kavitha (35), killed in an accident on Thursday, staged a protest at Fathima Junction here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

They alleged that the Kazipet police were showing negligence in handling the case. Kavitha, who was coming out of the St. Gabriel school’s polling station after voting, was about to get on her husband Joseph’s motorcycle when a car hit her dragging her several metres. Despite Joseph’s efforts to rush her to MGM Hospital, Kavitha succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The family members accused the police of shielding the accused, citing bias in the investigation. In response, authorities asserted that a case was filed against the accused.