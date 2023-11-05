Hanamkonda: Task Force raids belt shop, apprehends suspect

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hanamkonda: In response to credible information regarding the illegal sale of IMF liquor without proper authorisation, the Task Force team raided a belt shop and apprehended one Hilla Mona, son of Gopal, of Reddy Colony in Kumarpally locality under Hanmakonda police station limits on Sunday.

The team seized liquor valued at a total of Rs 73,970, from his possession. Following the conclusion of the raid, both the confiscated liquor and the apprehended suspect were handed over to the Hanmakonda police for further legal action, said a press note.