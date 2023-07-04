Hanamkonda: Youngster arrested for rape of 19-year-old

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hanamkonda: A 23-year-old youngster was arrested by the Kakatiya University Campus police on charges of raping a 19-year-old woman near the Komatpally toll plaza on the bypass road here.

According to ACP Kiran Kumar, the accused, K Anvesh from Hanamkonda, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents. Anvesh was known to the victim’s friend, Akhil, and took advantage of a brief stop made by the group near the toll plaza.

Seizing the opportunity when Akhil was sent to purchase a water bottle from a nearby shop, Anvesh allegedly raped the woman when she went into the nearby bushes to attend nature’s call.

The three were returning to Hanamkonda after visiting the Ramappa temple, police said.