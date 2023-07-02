Hanamkonda: Fraudster arrested for duping victim in name of MBBS admissions

Hanamkonda: The Task Force police along with Subedari police have apprehended a notorious fraudster from Andhra Pradesh for orchestrating an elaborate scheme to dupe unsuspecting individuals seeking MBBS admissions. The accused, identified as Chaganti Naga Sai Srinivas, was apprehended near the Forest Office in Hanamkonda on Sunday following a well-coordinated operation.

According to the police, the fraudster had preyed upon his victim, Barigela Vijay Kumar, a year ago, enticing him with the promise of securing an MBBS seat for his daughter through his dubious organisation, Vaishnavi Educational Services. He managed to extract Rs 9 lakh from Kumar, claiming it to be the expenses for securing the admission. However, he failed to deliver on his promise, leaving Kumar and his daughter devastated. Following this, the victim approached the Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath who in turn asked the Task Force to investigate the matter.

Acting swiftly on a credible tip-off, the Task Force Police apprehended Srinivas and seized a substantial amount of evidence, including Rs 3 lakh in cash. It was found that Srinivas as a habitual offender, with a notorious history encompassing five prior cases. The Subedari police are investigating the case.

