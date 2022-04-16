Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra begins in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:18 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra began from Ram Mandir in Gowliguda and after traversing a 12 kilometre-route, will culminate at Tadbun in the evening.

Thousands of devotees are taking part in the colourful procession. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya attended the pooja at the temple before the procession started.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand and other officials visited Gowliguda in the morning and reviewed the security arrangements.

Around 8,000 policemen have been deployed for smooth conduct of the procession, which will pass through Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Chikkadpally, RTC crossroads and head towards Secunderabad Tadbun.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .