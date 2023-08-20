Happy Toppings By Teju: Decluttering Homes In Hyderabad | Tejaswini Pamireddy

Hyderabad-based Tejaswini Pamireddy is a self-made decluttering specialist who, along with a team of three, organises spaces for her clients.
Hyderabad: In the midst of clutter and chaos, one woman is on a mission to help organise and declutter their homes with her venture, ‘Happy Toppings By Teju’.
These spaces encompass residences, living areas, kitchens, office environments, children’s rooms, and other settings.
