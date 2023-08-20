Happy Toppings By Teju: Decluttering Homes In Hyderabad | Tejaswini Pamireddy

Hyderabad-based Tejaswini Pamireddy is a self-made decluttering specialist who, along with a team of three, organises spaces for her clients.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 AM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: In the midst of clutter and chaos, one woman is on a mission to help organise and declutter their homes with her venture, ‘Happy Toppings By Teju’.

These spaces encompass residences, living areas, kitchens, office environments, children’s rooms, and other settings.

Watch here: