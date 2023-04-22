Harassment by IB official drives raltor to commit suicide in Karimnagar

The 55-year-old raltor, Shyam, who went to his native village on Friday afternoon, hanged himself in his house in the evening

Karimnagar: Alleged harassment by an Intelligence Bureau official drove a realtor to die by suicide in Bhupalapatnam village. Though the incident took place on Friday evening, it came to light on Saturday only afer the victim’s wife lodged a complaint with police.

A native of Bhupalapatnam, Bodige Shambaiah (55) alias Shyam was living in Vidyaranyapuri of Karimnagar town. Shyam, who went to his native village on Friday afternoon, hanged himself in his house in the evening. Nei-ghbors, who found the body called his wife Sujatha. Police later found a suicide note purportedly written by Shyam.

According to Sujatha, Shyam helped Kurikala Omkar Gopalakrishna, an IB official posted in Karimnagar, to purchase 20 guntas of land in Bhupalapatnam at a cost of Rs 50 lakh ten months ago. The IB official later asked Shyam to sell the land and the latter assured to get him, Shyam assured to get him the highest price of Rs 60 lakh. As nobody had come forward to buy the land, the official had begun pressurising him and asked him to arrange Rs 60 lakh by keeping land with him.

Shyam, it was said, paid Rs 6 lakh and had promised to pay clear the remaining amount by April 15, 2023 but could not and Gopalakrishna allegedly began harassing him for the remaining amount and abused him with filthy language, it was alleged in the complaint. Stating that the intelligence Inspector was responsible for the death of her husband, Sujath demanded serious action against Gopalakrishna. Based on the complaint lodged by Sujatha, Choppadandi police registered the case and began investigation.