Hariharan’s “Maahir: A Bouquet of Soulful Ghazals” returns to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:13 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: Vivid Arts and Viviktha Entertainers bring “Maahir, A Bouquet of Soulful Ghazals” presented by Valuelabs and Freedom Cooking Oils with the upcoming monsoon.

Legendary Hariharan with his enigmatic voice and persona will take the audience through a myriad of feelings at Shilpakala Vedika on June 24. A Ghazal evening of this sort by Hariharan is happening in Hyderabad after four long years and is powered by LIC and the State Bank Of India, a press release said.

Those interested can log on to BookMyShow to block seats.