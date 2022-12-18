Harish Rao announces Rs.11 crore special grant for Komuravelly temple

On behalf of the Telangana government, Harish Rao along with Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:16 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government is giving utmost priority to development of temples and providing facilities for devotees across Telangana.

On behalf of the Telangana government, Harish Rao along with Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and others presented silk vastrams to the presiding deity for the celestial wedding of Sri Komuravelly Mallikarajun Swamy in Siddipet on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering after participating in the annual Kalyanam, Rao said that the Telangana government had spent Rs 11,000 crore on the reconstruction of the Yadadri temple besides granting Rs 50 crore to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Dharmapuri, Rs 70 crore to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple Vemulawada, Rs 30 crore to Sri Kaleshwara Muktheswara Swamy Temple, and many other temples. Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently announced a Rs 100 crore special grant for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple. Announcing Rs 11 crore special grant for the building queue lines at Komuravelly, Rao said the State government had previously granted Rs 30 crore for the temple development. He said the construction of a 50-bed choultry and other facilities was underway at the temple.

Since the Chief Minister had faith in Mallikarjuna Swamy, Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao had named Mallana Sagar, which was built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Scheme (KLIS), after the Lord. Despite opposition parties creating several hurdles in completing the project, the Minister said that they could complete the project in a record time of three years of time with the blessings of Lord Mallikarjuna.

After dedicating the Mallana Sagar project to the people in February this year, Rao said that the Chief Minister washed the feet of the presiding deity here with Godavari water.

A huge number of devotees attended the celestial wedding of the god Mallikarjuna Swamy with his consorts Kethamma and Medala Devi.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Vonteru Prathapa Reddy, Errolla Srinivas and others were present.