‘MBBS, PG seats increase percentage in TS much higher than national average’

Assuring to get multi-specialty courses increased in the days to come in medical colleges in the State, Harish Rao said the State government would keep its promise of opening medical colleges in all district headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing the PG students of Government Medical College in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday that the MBBS and postgraduate seats in the State have increased by 127 percent and 112 percent respectively in the last seven years while the national average of increase in seats was just 78 percent and 68 percent respectively during the corresponding period.

Addressing the first batch of PG students of Government Medical College, Siddipet during the introduction progamme on Monday, the Health Minister said MBBS seats were increased from 2,950 to 6,715 while PG seats were increased from 1,180 to 2,501 in just seven years in Telangana medical colleges. Despite Siddipet College being one of the youngest medical colleges, Rao said they had managed to get permission for a record 57 seats in the first year (2022-23 academic year).

Assuring to get the multi-specialty courses increased in the days to come in medical colleges in the State, the Minister said the State government would keep its promise of opening medical colleges in all district headquarters. Asking the students to earn a good reputation for the medical college with their services in the field of medicine, Harish Rao said the State government had provided all facilities besides appointing well-qualified faculty. Appealing to the students to be ready to serve in government hospitals after completion of their studies, he said service in government colleges would give them immense satisfaction.

The sanitation and response of the staff in government hospitals must be improved which will eventually enhance the performance. With the improved facilities, the Health Minister said the Siddipet Hospital was getting a record 500 to 600 outpatients every day. He further said the Siddipet Hospital was having more facilities than AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Bibinagar. Since the AIIMS had no blood bank, labour room and other facilities, Rao said they were permitted to do their practicals in the Government Hospital Bhongir.