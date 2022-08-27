Harish Rao distributes new Aasara pensions in Dubbaka

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy distributing pensions to eldery in Dubbaka of Siddipet district on Saturday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the toddy tappers will also get Rs 5 lakh insurance from this month onwards as the government accepted the proposal

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that eligible persons, who did not get the Aasara pensions now for various reasons, will get them shortly. Addressing the gathering after distributing the Aasara pensions to the people aged above 57 in Dubbaka on Saturday, the Minister said the toddy tappers will also get Rs 5 lakh insurance from this month onwards as the government accepted the proposal.

The Minister said that the Dubbak Mandal had 1,804 new pensions today while the entire Dubbaka Assembly Constituency got a little over 6,000 new Aasara pensions. While the number of Aasara pensions beneficiaries number crossed 50 lakhs in State, the number of beneficiaries in the Dubbaka Constituency was put at 50,000 which includes the new pensions.

Rao said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress Party, which ruled the States, used to give a meager Rs 50 to Rs 200 pension. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was very particular about giving pensions timely in the State, but the previous governments used to pay the pensions once in a blue moon. The Minister has assured to build a press club and double bedroom houses for Dubbaka Journalists soon. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that the pension beneficiaries were delighted as the distribution of new pensions commenced from Dubbaka. He congratulated the new pensioners.

Dialysis Centre in Dubbaka Hospital

Earlier, Harish Rao said that the health department will open a Dialysis Centre in Dubbaka Area Hospital. He further said that the hospital will be equipped with a newborn stabilisation centre. The Health Minister said that the health department will also build a new Primary Health Centre at Bhumpally, which was made as a new Mandal in the district recently by government. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLCs Dr V Yadava Reddy, Farooq Hussain, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, and others were present.

