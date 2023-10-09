Harish Rao inaugurates Old age home, Mahila Samakhya Bhavan in Siddipet

Telangana government will organise various skill development programmes for women of Siddipet at Mahila Pranganam, said Harish Rao

Published Date - 08:11 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating Mahila Pranganam in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated the government old-age home, Mahila Samakhya Bhavan, and Mahila Pranganam buildings near Mittapally in Siddipet district on Monday.

The three facilities were built with an outlay of Rs one crore. Speaking on the occasion, Rao has said that the elderly persons, who had no one to look after them, could safely stay here in a government-run old-age home.

He further said that the government will organise various skill development programmes for women of Siddipet at Mahila Pranganam. Rao has said that the SHG women can organise their meetings at Mahila Samakhya Bhavan.

The Minister has said they would provide furniture, CC Cameras and other facilities in these three buildings by spending an additional Rs 1.10 crore. Rao has said that the government had already built a Bharosa Centre, Sakhi Centre and Sishu Gruh in Siddipet. He has called upon the people to utilise these facilities.

Later, the Minister has also inaugurated a Union Bank of India branch Irkode village. Rao has also handed over 2-BHK house pattas to 24 beneficiaries in the village. Rao has also laid a foundation for a commercial complex in Irkode which would be built with an outlay of Rs 1 crore.

