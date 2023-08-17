Harish Rao slams Opposition, urges people to vote for uninterrupted power supply of BRS

Harish Rao called out the Opposition parties for their failed promises and false propaganda to mislead the people, without making any concrete contribution for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on Opposition parties, Health Minister T Harish Rao minced no words as he tore into the contrasting stances of the BJP and the Congress on critical issues impacting the State’s development. He called out the Opposition parties for their failed promises and false propaganda to mislead the people, without making any concrete contribution for Telangana.

“While BJP-led Centre wants the States to fit electricity meters to agricultural connections, the Congress is advocating three-hour power supply to farm sector. But the K Chandrashekhar Rao government wants to supply uninterrupted and free power enabling farmers to cultivate three crops per year. Now it is up to the people to decide their fate in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Harish Rao, who participated in inauguration of various development programmes in Rangareddy district on Thursday, criticised TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s assertion that only three hours of power supply was sufficient to cultivate three acres of agricultural land. He felt that Revanth Reddy appears to be only emulating his political master and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who termed agriculture a bane.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Minister quipped that election time often saw grand promises from the Congress and the BJP, which are accustomed to forgetting their promises after elections. He pointed out the disparities in power supply in Congress-ruled Karnataka, where farmers were facing power shortages against Telangana’s farmers who were receiving uninterrupted supply.

Harish Rao also highlighted a pressing financial issue, noting that the Central government had withheld a substantial Rs.35,000 crore earmarked for Telangana‘s development. He demanded BJP State president G Kishan Reddy to explain why the Centre had withheld Rs.35,000 crore, if not for the Chief Minister’s decision to reject proposals to fit electricity meters for agricultural connections. He also called for accountability from Kishan Reddy, who had adopted Timmapur village in Rangareddy district but failed to deliver on funding promises.

The Minister, who explained the various initiatives of the State government with focus on women welfare and empowerment in the State, said the Abhayahastham funds along with interest would be released within a week while interest-free loans would be sanctioned after completing the crop loan waiver within the next two-three weeks.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and others were present.

Also Read Telangana government determined to ensure Dalit welfare: Harish Rao